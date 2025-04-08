Plenković: EU and Croatia Will Not Impose Sanctions on Srpska Officials

The president of the Croatian Democratic Union /HDZ/ of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, believes that the EU will not impose sanctions on officials of Republika Srpska, and that Croatia will not do so either.

“It seems to me that the initiative to adopt sanctions at the EU level will not pass. Based on the positions of the member states, it is not realistic,” Plenković told reporters in Mostar after a meeting with the president of the HDZ BiH, Dragan Čović.

Plenković says that Croatia is not in the same position as some EU countries.

“We are the closest neighbors; Banja Luka is an hour and a half from Zagreb, and from that perspective, we want to send calming messages that will encourage dialogue and return things to the right place. And the right place is for political parties and institutions in BiH to find solutions for the future of BiH,” Plenković said.

He emphasized that anything else would be bad, as it would lead to increasing tensions, slowing down the European path, and worsening the economic situation.

Plenković stressed that BiH has no other path but the European one, which will ensure that BiH functions harmoniously.

Photo: Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL

Source: srna.rs