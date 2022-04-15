“POWER CHINA” COMPANY INTERESTED IN TRAFFIC INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković and Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik spoke today with a delegation of the “Power China” Company which expressed interest in developing businesses in the field of infrastructure traffic in Republika Srpska.

A delegation of the largest Chinese corporate group, which operates in 133 countries, expressed interest in building express roads and highways, and in energy projects, with special reference to those in the field of solar energy, the Government’s Public Relations Office said.

Višković has said that Republika Srpska is developing a project for the construction of two express roads /Višegrad-Sarajevo and Bijeljina-Trebinje via Zvornik/ and the first phase of construction of the Banjaluka-Mlinište highway, on a section from Banjaluke to Mrkonjić Grad.

The president of the “Power China” corporate group, Chen Guanfu, expressed the Chinese company’s interest in participating in the preparation for and implementation of planned projects in the field of road infrastructure in Srpska, emphasizing that they are also interested in developing energy projects.

