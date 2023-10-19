Premiere of the play ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in the National Theatre of Republika Srpska

Wednesday evening marked the opening of the 94th theatre season at the National Theatre of Republika Srpska in Banja Luka, where Sonja Petrović’s production of the William Shakespeare classic “Romeo and Juliet” made its premiere.

The National Theatre of the Republika Srpska and Slovenia’s Koper Theatre collaborated on the production.

As Petrović had previously stated, the play’s preparation involved overcoming a number of obstacles.

“These are different languages, ideas, artistic practice, and even ideologies, which met and in synthesis created what you will have the opportunity to see,” said Petrović.

The play “Romeo and Juliet” is a challenging undertaking, according to Đurđa Tešić, artistic director of the National Theatre of the Republika Srpska, Srna reports.

William Shakespeare wrote the play Romeo and Juliet early in his career, which centers on the romance between two young Italians from rival families. Shakespeare’s play was one of the most well-liked during his lifetime and is one of the most performed, along with Hamlet. The title characters are considered to be classic youthful lovers today.

Romeo and Juliet is a part of an ancient lineage of tragic love stories. The story is based on an Italian story by Matteo Bandello, which Arthur Brooke translated into poetry in 1562 and William Painter retells in prose in 1567 as The Tragical History of Romeus and Juliet.