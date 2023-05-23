Presentation of the project of the new appearance of Palace Hotel was held (PHOTO)

Presentation of the project of the new appearance of Palace Hotel was...

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik attended in Banja Luka the presentation of the project of the new appearance of the Palas Hotel.

The President Dodik said that he is convinced that the foundation stone for the Palas Hotel will be laid very soon, which will be one of the most beautiful buildings in the city.

The President of Srpska pointed out that this was a long wait, but there was a lot of work related to formal and legal issues that were resolved through the cooperation of local and republic authorities.

“I am convinced that we will lay the foundation stone very quickly and in some optimal time required for construction, we will be able to open one of the most beautiful buildings we have in the city”, said the President of the Republic.

The President of the Republic of Srpska added that the city is getting a hotel with international standards and it will be part of a chain of world-famous hotels, which will enable good business, but also the recognition of Banja Luka.

Source: predsjednikrs.net Photo: banjaluka.rs.ba