President Dodik opens the works on the construction of the “Mrsovo” Hydroelectric Power Plant

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik attended in Rudo the ceremonial opening of the works on the construction of the “Mrsovo” Hydroelectric Power Plant.

On that occasion, the President of the Republic of Srpska said that this is a historic moment for both the Republic of Srpska and this municipality, and that in 31 months the Hydroelectric Power Plant will be operational.

The President of the Republic said that 60 new workers will be employed, and that this will be an exceptional contribution to the green energy system.

“This issue has been discussed for decades, and it shows how complex it was”, said the President Dodik and added that with desire and economic justification, anything is possible.

The President of the Republic of Srpska pointed out that this shows the overall ability of the Republic of Srpska to work successfully even in complex circumstances.

“We have over 500 million more investments than last year, which makes it possible for us to have good macroeconomic indicators and for the Republic of Srpska to be stable and safe today”, it was emphasized by the President of the Republic.

The President Dodik said that Srpska does not see any challenges that could lead to any problems.

“Certainly, if some big powers do not try some other arrangements, that is their problem. It is up to us to fight, to move on”, said the President of Srpska.

The President of the Republic of Srpska stated that in addition to the construction of the “Mrsovo” Hydropower Plant, the implementation of the “Gornji Horizonti”, “Buk Bijela” and “Bistrica” projects are also underway.

“It completely changes the shape and configuration of this terrain, because it is all here in the area”, said the President of the Republic.

The President of Srpska expressed satisfaction with the partnership with Turkish partners, who are the general contractors for the construction of the Hydroelectric Power Plant, but also with partners from Serbia and Austria.

“This investment, which will be completed in 31 months, will benefit the residents of Rudo, as well as all of us”, said the President Dodik.

Source: predsjednikrs.net