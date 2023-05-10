President of the Republic attends the ceremony marking the Day of Victory over Fascism (Photo)

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik has attended yesterday in Banja Luka the ceremony marking the Victory over Fascism Day, which began with the march of the “Immortal Regiment” from Krajina Square to Fallen Soldiers Square in Banja Luka, after which wreaths were laid at the Monument to the Victims of Fascism at Fallen Soldiers Square.

The President of the Republic of Srpska pointed out that the history of the Serb people is a painful and honorable one, a history of national victory, and that Srpska is an anti-fascist project.

“This day belongs to all those who died in the four years of war imposed by fascism. The fight was honorable, many gave their lives because they thought it was honorable”, said the President Dodik at the ceremony marking May 9 – the Day of Victory over Fascism.

The President of the Republic emphasized that the National Liberation Army was undoubtedly anti-fascist, and added that the Serbs also had a patriotic movement.

“The national liberation struggle was predominantly carried out by Serbs within the partisan and patriotic army, they were not necessarily tied to ideology, but they were tied to freedom of their people. Simultaneously with the struggle, in 1928, the satanization of the Serb people began. The Republic of Srpska is an anti-fascist project”, said the President Dodik, whose speech began with a minute of silence.

The President of the Republic said that the Republic of Srpska is an anti-fascist state and that it would remain as such.

“The Republic of Srpska is living its full democratic and constitutional potential today. Bosnia and Herzegovina is not a hierarchically organized state. They are trying to create a unitary and centralized country, they are trying to steal our property”, added the President Dodik and reiterated that the idea of a national state of Serb must be affirmed.

“We must gather around the idea of the Republic of Srpska as an independent state if they continue to take away our constitutional position”, said the President Dodik.

The President of the Republic stated that the Republic of Srpska would continue to be built.

“Improving the operation of hospitals and spas is our priority. In a constant struggle with the internal needs of development, Srpska is a stable community today and has been living for more than three decades. Srpska intends to be stronger, larger and more stable. We need to solve the problems of the veteran population. Long live the Republic of Srpska, Serbia, Russia, Serb and Russian people”, concluded the President of the Republic of Srpska.

Source: predsjednikrs.net