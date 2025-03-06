President of the Republic of Srpska Signs Decrees on the Promulgation of Four Laws (VIDEO)

President of the Republic of Srpska Signs Decrees on the Promulgation of...

Last night, the President of Srpska, Milorad Dodik, has signed decrees promulgating four laws adopted at a special session of the Republika Srpska National Assembly, which ban the operation of the Court and Prosecutor’s Office of BiH, SIPA and the Supreme Court of BiH.

The President of the Republic signed the Decrees promulgating the Law on the Non-Enforcement of the Law and Banning Operations of Unconstitutional Institutions of BiH, which refers to the Court and Prosecutor’s Office of BiH, SIPA and the HJPC of BiH.

He also signed the decree promulgating the Law on the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council of Republika Srpska, the Law on Amendments to the Republika Srpska Criminal Code and the Law on the Special Register and Publicity of the Work of Non-Profit Organisations.

These laws resulted from the conclusions of the National Assembly regarding the information on destroying the Constitution of BiH and the measures and tasks for its protection.

Dodik says these laws come into force on Friday, March 7.

Source: srna.rs