Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska meets with the World Bank Country Manager for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro

Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković and the Minister of Transport and Communications Nedeljko Čubrilović met in Banja Luka yesterday with the World Bank Country Director for BiH and Montenegro, Christopher Sheldon.

During the meeting, the projects that are implemented in cooperation with the World Bank have been in focus of discussion especially those in the field of transport and railway infrastructure. One of such projects discussed is the project of restructuring of the Railways of Republic of Srpska which is under way. Also, some new projects in terms of modernization of the old and and construction of new railway routes were discussed.

Furthermore, they talked about projects related to rehabilitation of the network of main roads across the Republic of Srpska as well as local roads.

Representatives of the World Bank expressed interest in supporting projects in the solarv energy sector with solar panels.

Prime Minister Višković thanked the World Bank for their support in development and implementation of a versatile portfolio of projects in Republic of Srpska.

The World Bank Country Manager, Christopher Sheldon commended good level of cooperation of the World Bank with the Government of Republic of Srpska.

Source: vladars.net