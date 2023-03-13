Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković speaks with Resident Representative of IMF in BiH Andrew Jewell

Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković met in Banja Luka today with the Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in BiH, Andrew Jewell.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Višković and the IMF Resident Representative Mr. Jewel spoke about future priorities and challenges in the coming period.

Prime Minister Višković emphasized that the Government was determined to preserving fiscal stability and pointed out that numerous measures have been taken to continue the positive trends in terms of further employment growth in the Republic of Srpska.

With regard to the new arrangement with the IMF, the Prime Minister emphasized that the Government of Republic of Srpska was firmly committed to implementation of economic reforms that would bring concrete results and benefits stressing also that any transfer of competence in that process was unacceptable.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister thanked the IMF for the assistance of the IMF team of experts, who, together with the employees of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Srpska were working on the project of fiscal risk analysis.

Source: vladars.net