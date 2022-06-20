Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković meets with Head of the EU Delegation to BiH and EU Special Representative Johann Sattler

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković met in Banja Luka today with Head of the European Union Delegation to BiH and the EU Special Representative, Ambassador Johann Sattler.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Višković and Ambassador Sattler spoke about current activities related to the European integration process and emphasized mutual commitment to the European path of BiH. They also exchanged views with regard to several laws relevant for the European integration with a focus on the proposal of the new Law on Public Procurement of BiH, which is currently in the parliamentary procedure.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković thanked Ambassador Sattler for his selfless support of BiH’s European path and reiterated the Republic of Srpska’s commitment to the European integration through fulfillment of conditions for acquiring the candidate status.

Source: vladars.net