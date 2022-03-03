Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković meets with the Director of the World Bank for the Western Balkans

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković met in Banja Luka today with the Director of the World Bank for the Western Balkans, Linda van Gelder and the World Bank Country Manager for BiH, Christopher Sheldon.

During the meeting, the activities on implementation of several reform projects which are implemented with the support of the World Bank have been discussed including the process of restructuring of the Railways of Republika Srpska.

As for other joint activities such as work on support projects in the field of employment, health sector and agriculture, it was announced that those projects would soon enter the process of approval and implementation.