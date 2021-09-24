Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković meets with the Mayor of Belgrade Zoran Radojičić

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković spoke in Belgrade on Wednesday with the Mayor of Belgrade, Zoran Radojičić.

Prime Minister Višković thanked Mr. Radojičić for the support which the City of Belgrade provided to the institutions of Republic of Srpska and to the Representative Office of Republic of Srpska in Belgrade in organizing important dates and events, economic, cultural and academic meetings during which the Republic of Srpska had the opportunity to present and affirm its position and views on all important political, economic and social issues.

The event “Days of Republic of Srpska in Serbia” starts with a meeting with the Mayor of Belgrade and would last from September 22 to 29 and will be held in 11 cities around Serbia.

After the meeting with the Mayor of Belgrade, Prime Minister Radovan Višković will have several meetings at the Chamber of Commerce of Serbia and the central ceremony is the recital and concert will be held this evening at the National Theater in Belgrade during which His Excellence Serbian Patriarch Porfirije and Prime Minister Radovan Višković would address the audience.

