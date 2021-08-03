Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković receives the highest decoration of the municipality of Sokolac

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković recieved the Charter of the Municipality of Sokolac – the highest decoration awarded on the occasion of the Day and the Patron Saint Day of the municipality of Sokolac – Ilindan.

Prime Minister Višković stated on this occasion that Sokolac and the people living in this area, would as long as he is the Prime Minister, enjoy full support of the Government of Republic of Srpska and would in joint efforts realize the ongoing and new development projects.

The Prime Minister pointed out that cooperation between the Government and the municipality of Sokolac has been good so far.

“Our meeting today shows our unity in Republic of Srpska. I am honored today, not only as the Prime Minister, but also as an ordinary man. Thank you, Romania, thank you, Republika Srpska!”, Prime Minister said when he was presented the decoration handed in by the Mayor of Sokolac, Milovan Bjelica.

The leadership of the municipality of Sokolac presented Prime Minister Višković with the painting and the icon of St. John the Baptist as a sign of gratitude for his overall contribution to the development of this local community.

Prime Minister Višković stated at the ceremony at the Parish Home in Sokolac that he was honored not only as the Prime Minister of Srpska but also as a citizen and man to have received this recognition and extended his best wishes for good health and wellbeing to all citizens of Sokolac municipality.

Source: vladars.net