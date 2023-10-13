Prime Minister Višković meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation Alexander Novak in Moscow

Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković met in Moscow yesterday with Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation Alexander Novak.

In open and cordial conversation, Prime Minister Višković thanked the Russian Deputy Prime Minister for the invitation to participate in the work of the 6th Russian Energy Week which is being held in Moscow and has gathered numerous companies and state delegations.

“We are honored to have been able to participate in the 6th International Energy Forum and to get an opportunity to express our opinion regarding the current and future energy transition in the area of the Western Balkans and Europe”, Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković said.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Višković thanked the Government of the Russian Federation and President Vladimir Putin for facilitating to get energy products at significantly lower prices than those prevailing on the market at the time, during the time of high gas prices.

“This meeting was an opportunity to discuss the extension of the existing and the signing of new long term contracts on the supply of Russian gas. With regard to gas supply, we remain committed to construction of the Eastern Gas Interconnection, which we would do together with the Russian “Gazprom”. As early as tomorrow, we will continue discussions on that topic with the managers of “Zarubezhneft”. For us, the support of the Government of Russia and Deputy Prime Minister Novak for those projects is very important”, Prime Minister Višković said.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Višković emphasized that the Republic of Srpska will never allow that Bosnia and Herzegovina should join the sanctions against the Russian Federation and that they would not allow the old friendship between the two peoples to be jeopardized at any cost.

On the other hand, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak welcomed the neutral position of the Republic of Srpska thanks to which Bosnia and Herzegovina did not impose sanctions against the Russian Federation.

“Due to neutral position of Republic of Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina was not included in the list of enemy countries. We appreciate such a position of the Republic of Srpska, recognizing it as an act of friendship between our peoples, and aware of the fact that the Republic of Srpska is under pressure because of such a position”, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia said and thanked Prime Minister Višković for taking active part in the panel discussion within the Russian Energy Week.

“Our economic cooperation is developing successfully, including regular gas deliveries and we also discussed long-term contracts on gas deliveries as well as increasing the scope of our trade exchange”, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Aleksandar Novak said.

In attendance of the meeting were also Minister of Energy and Mining Petar Đokić, Head of the RS Representative Office in Moscow Duško Perović, Director of RS Power Company Luka Petrović, as well as directors of “Gazprom” and “Zarubezhneft”.

The following day, Prime Minister Višković will speak with representatives of several companies regarding the gasification project in Republic of Srpska and a separate meeting with representatives of Zarubezhneft will be held.

