Prime Minister Višković meets with Head of the Unit for BiH and Kosovo within the Directorate General of the European Commission for Neughborhood and Enlargement, Vassilis Maragos

Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković met in Banja Luka today with Head of the Unit for BiH and Kosovo within the Directorate General of the European Commission for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Vassilis Maragos.

The interlocutors spoke about further improvement of cooperation between the institutions of the Republic of Srpska and the European Commission and modes of support of the European Commission to the reform processes in Republic of Srpska and BiH.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković emphasized the commitment of the Republic of Srpska to European integration, emphasizing that during the accession process to the EU it was necessary to respect the constitutional order of BiH and the Coordination Mechanism in all activities related to the European path.

“Republic of Srpska shall, as before, continue to harmonize its legislation with the EU directives”, Prime Minister Viskovic said and expressed confidence that the challenges within BiH could be overcome through dialogue and consensus on all open issues.

During today’s meeting, Prime Minister Viškovic and Mr. Vassilis Maragos also exchanged opinions on other current issues.