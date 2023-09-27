Prime Minister Višković meets with new IMF Resident Representative in BiH Andreas Tudyk

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković received yesterday in Banja Luka the new Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund in BiH, Andreas Tudyk with whom he spoke about possibilities of cooperation.

Prime Minister Višković welcomed the new IMF Resident Representative and informed him about the activities of the Government and economic matters. Prime Minister emphasized that the Republic of Srpska was regularly servicing all obligations and that the activities related to the rebalancing of the budget for this year and the budget for the next will be completed in accordance with the schedule. He thanked the IMF for the technical assistance implemented in cooperation with the ministries in the Government of the Republic of Srpska which would continue in the future.

The Prime Minister expressed readiness of the Republic of Srpska to reach an arrangement with the IMF underlining that the negotiations should be based on economic parameters and that economic reforms should first of all benefit citizens and raise their standard of living. Furthermore, Prime Minister stressed, it was important to take care of the most vulnerable groups of citizens hoping the IMF would base their programs on this objective, too. The Prime Minister said it was socially responsible policy, referring to many areas of cooperation with IMF that can be discussed.

Andreas Tudyk thanked Prime Minister Višković for extending his welcome and agreed that there were many matters that can be discussed expressing belief that future cooperation will be fruitful and successful. Mr. Tudyk informed the Prime Minister about the recently concluded Annual Report of IMF on monitoring the activities in the country per its Article 4 which resulted in the publication of a Report containing recommendations for economic policy. As he said, the IMF is interested in further cooperation, but pointed out that reforms need to be implemented.

