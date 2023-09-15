Prime Minister Višković meets with representatives of Chinese companies on implementation of the HPP Bistrica project

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković met yesterday in Banja Luka with representatives of SINOSURE, Chinese Export and Credit Insurance Corporation and company AVIC – China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation.

The meeting focused on realization of construction of Bistrica Hydroelectric Power Plant Project, as well as possibilities of cooperation on new projects in the Republic of Srpska.

Prime Minister Višković pointed out that Republic of Srpska has invested a lot in Bistrica Project so far and that he expected successful completion to mutual satisfaction. The Prime Minister thanked the Chinese partners for supporting projects in Republic of Srpska and expressed hope that cooperation will be expanded to other projects as well.

Representatives of Chinese companies SINOSURE and AVIC stated their readiness and commitment to implement the Bistrica HPP construction project according to the agreement and stated that they hoped that successful cooperation with Republic of Srpska would be continued on other projects as well underlining that Chinese companies have the knowledge, means and technologies to implement many ideas.

They thanked Prime Minister Višković for his hospitality expressing hope that this visit will strengthen relations and improve cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and Republic of Srpska

In attendance of the meeting was also the Minister of Energy and Mining, Petar Đokić, as well as representatives of Elektroprivreda (Power Company of Republic of Srpska) and the management of HPP Višegrad.