Prime Minister Višković – MoI members are the pride of Republic of Srpska

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković said that The 9th of January will be celebrated in a grand manner and that no one can prohibit the celebration of this holiday because the Republic of Srpska is something with which there could be no gambling, negotiation or blackmail.

Prime Minister Višković stressed that certain threats regarding the celebration of the Day of the Republic only encourage the institutions and citizens of the Republic of Srpska to mark this important date in a more dignified way.

“We are focused on marking this Day and to send a message of statehood, freedom, security. We do not want to jeopardize anybody and only want to protect our own rights. We are celebrating this date as our birthdate without denying anybody else to celebrate theirs”, the Prime Minister and added that Serbs cannot accept March 1 as the Day of Statehood, but that Srpska does not dispute the fact that it is celebrated by the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

After the formal reception organized by the Ministry of the Interior for police officers who showed a high level of professionalism and sacrifice in saving human lives, which officially commenced the celebration, Prime Minister Višković thanked the police officers who risked their lives to save other people’s lives.

“I am proud that we have such people in the MUP who will react in such a way at a given moment. We created preconditions for their work and invested in people, equipment and facilities”, Prime Minister Višković and added that MoI members have opportunities for excellent training and education and that they are the mirror of Republic of Srpska.

“I wish all to celebrate the upcoming holidays in good health with their families and to continue to develop and build the Republic of Srpska”, Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković said.

The official reception was also attended by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Republic of Srpska Nenad Stevandić, Serbian Member of BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović, Minister of the Interior Siniša Karan, Police Director Siniša Kostrešević and other officials.

The event was attended by 36 police officers from all over the Republic of Srpska who showed great courage and humanity in perfroming their duties.