Prime Minister Višković reacts to new American sanctions for businessmen and companies from Republic of Srpska

“The new package of American sanctions is another confirmation of what we have been emphasizing for a long time and that is that certain forces led by the United States aspire the collapse and eventual abolition of the Republic of Srpska.

It is devastating that someone is trying to achieve their political interests by making it difficult for certain companies to do business and by stifling media freedoms.

This is yet another pressure on the leadership of Republic of Srpska intended to slow down economic activity through economic pressure and a direct attack on our businessmen, as well as to weaken the political position of the leadership of Republic of Srpska. Neither one nor the other will happen, we have shown that we are acquainted with such matters, as well as that the vast majority of the world does not think like those who impose sanctions upon us.

This is not a reflection of power, but a historical example of injustice against the Republic of Srpska and its free politics, which draws the power of decision-making not in individual embassies in Sarajevo, but in its people”, stated Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković reacting to new package of American sanctions.