Višković: Republic of Srpska does not recognize Christian Schmidt, his decisions are not valid in Republic of Srpska

The Republic of Srpska does not recognize Christian Schmidt, and the actions of a foreigner who acts illegally in BiH are not valid in Republic of Srpska.

Once again, we are witnessing Christian Schmidt’s desperate attempts to establish his non-existent position as a colonial administrator through unlawful actions and violations of the Constitution of BiH and only in one part of the FBiH.

The overall situation caused by criminal actions of this foreigner who constantly creates crises in BiH have led to a situation that once again revealed colonial aspirations and unfulfilled desires of the ideologies represented by Schmidt.

The intention to suspend the financing of the strongest and largest political party in Bosnia and Herzegovina is a real attack on political and democratic processes in the country, it is the attack on the Constitution. It is the attack on the right to political representation and everything generated from it.

The sanctions that apply to the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats and the United Srpska reflect fear from political and institutional actions of these parties, which aspire to return BiH to its constitutional and legal framework from which it deviated, and to which Christian Schmidt does not belong. These two parties most clearly present and implement the democratic will of the people of Republic of Srpska, and that is reflected in freedom and democracy.

To be precise, financing of political parties in BiH and Republic of Srpska is clearly defined by laws which stipulates that political parties, based on the number of mandates won in elections, exercise the right to certain financial resources, depending on the level of government. That means that this area is strictly regulated by the law and in no other way.

Likewise, with these moves, Christian Schmidt has unlawfully conditioned the banks in BiH putting them in a position to violate the laws and possibly streamline the money of citizens of Republic of Srpska and BiH, according to the wishes of the German citizen.

It is important to emphasize that Republic of Srpska has so far made the decisions that protected the Constitution of BiH and its position within it and will continue to do so in the future. The institutional strength of Republic of Srpska is huge and unquestionable, and what is most important it is based on constitutional foundations and legal order.

I understand Christian Schmidt’s fears, which are related to the loss of financial privileges, as well as the criminal liability that is increasingly approaching him. He is indeed moving in the right direction towards attaining both.

To be precise, Christian Schmidt falsely presents himself, usurpes the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, wants to dispose with the finances of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina, distorts the electoral will of the people of Republic of Srpska and wants to seize the property from Republic of Srpska. With his presence, he is stalling Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European path. All of the above resembles a personal war with the Serbian people and Republic of Srpska. Schmidt’s intention to eliminate the President of Republic of Srpska has completely exposed his readiness to settle accounts with the Serbian people.

The only result of Christian Schmidt’s actions are criminal acts that he constantly commits, trying in desperation to extend his illegal stay in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Also, the greatest damage caused by Schmidt’s actions is that he turned the FBiH into a unit that cannot function independently and made smooth functioning of BiH impossible.

Source: vladars.rs