Prime Minister Višković says great development opportunity for Republika Srpska is in energy sector

Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković stated today during the opening of the Energy Summit in Trebinje that he saw great opportunity for the energy sector development of Republic Srpska and that more serious investment should be made in the areas of transmission and distribution of electricity.

Višković added that now almost 2,700 megawatts of power was in new energy capacities in Republic of Srpska but that there was still unused energy sources in wind, sun and water.

“Those are in renewable sources, i.e. clean green energy. The disadvantage is that we currently produce close to 60 percent of electricity from thermal power plants. We are aware that this percentage will soon change in favor of green energy”, Prime Minister stressed in his speech.

The Prime Minister specified that every mark invested in the energy industry, in production, transmission and distribution of electricity only meant new profit, development and opportunity and that all energy facilities starting from “Dabar”, “Buk Bijela” and “Bistrice” hydro power plants to solar plant in Trebinje would contribute to that end and the percentage would turn in favor of the green energy.

Prime Minister Višković reiterated that Srpska recognized its potential and chance in terms of energy development and that energy in this direction was not a local matter without regional and other connections and noted that the crisis in Ukraine showed what it meant to be sovereign in energy.

“We cannot build this sovereignty alone, but must share it with our friends from the region and our neighbors. We will do that too”. Prime Minister Višković said.

The energy summit in Trebinje is organized by “Elektroprivreda Republika Srpska”, the company “SET” and the city of Trebinje, and gathers experts, scientists and decision-makers from the field of energy, economy and industry.

