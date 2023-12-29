Prime Minister Višković – The new hospital in Doboj will be a regional health center

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković accompanied by the highest officials of the Republic of Srpska visited the new hospital in Doboj which construction is in the final stage.

Prime Minister Višković said that Republic of Spska is known for building health facilities, and that the new hospital in Doboj, which is expected to be opened by the end of April next year, will be a regional health center.

“The facility with more than 468 beds, 28,000 square meters and latest medical equipment and educated staff represents the future of Republic of Srpska where patients from neighboring local communities of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will also be treated”, Prime Minister said in Doboj after visiting the facility of the new hospital there.

“In a year from now, we expect that we will meet on a similar occasion in Trebinje and before this it was East Sarajevo, Bijeljina, Nevesinje, and then it will be Prijedor where hospital will be renovated and put into operation”, Viskovic said.

The Prime Minister thanked the Chinese partners and stated that after the construction of the hospital, new projects with the company “Sinopharm” would follow.

“In this area, we have famous species mountain germander here, so why not to use it in medicine. We discussed it with the Chinese partners about the possibility for getting a processing capacity related to pharmaceuticals, because we want to have our own industry and production”, Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković stated in Doboj.