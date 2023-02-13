Prime Minister Višković – The Republic of Srpska is proud of the brave members of the Civil Protection Rescue Team of Republic of Srpska

Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković spoke yesterday via video call with the brave members of the Rescue Team of the Civil Protection of the Republic of Srpska who are currently in a rescue mission in Turkiye.

Prime Minister Višković expressed his appreciation and pride for the Rescue Team, emphasizing their courage, sacrifice and dedication in saving the girl’s life and recalled they have also showed professionalism and high accountability during disasters such as floods, landslides and earthquakes which occurred in the Republic of Srpska.

Prime Minister Radovan Višković emphasized that the entire Republika Srpska was proud of them and appreciated their courage and bravery when they responded without hesitation in the moments when it was most needed and recognized the suffering of the Turkish people in order to help them in most difficult times and moments to rescue the victims of the earthquake in this country.

Members of the Civil Protection and Rescue Team of which the entire Republic of Srpska is proud of are Nenad Ćuk, Mladen Kulić, Željko Janković, Željko Sinković, Nenad Jovanović, Stefan Lukić, Zoran Talić, Aleksandar Naumović, Nedeljko Božić, Željko Petrušić, Miloš Ratković, Miroslav Mrakić, Milan Novitović and Velibor Janjić.

30 members of Civil Protection and Rescue Team of Republic of Srpska are currently in Turkiye. At the moment, they are all in a camp, they are well and will continue to provide assistance to the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye.

Source: vladars.net