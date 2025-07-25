Professional Wrestler Hulk Hogan dead at the Age of 71

Hulk Hogan, the legendary wrestler and one of the most famous figures in the sport, has died at the age of 71.

According to media reports, Hogan died of a heart attack.

Hulk Hogan is considered the most responsible for promoting American wrestling. He also had a notable film career, and his first role was in the third installment of the ‘Rocky’ series.

WWE released a statement later.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the company wrote. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

The news of Hogan’s death came weeks after he was alleged to having a health crisis. However, his wife, Sky, denied those reports saying he was “strong” and was recovering from surgeries.

Source: sarajevotimes.com