Progress achieved on the issue of election law and european path

At today’s meeting in Laktaši, leaders of the political parties participating in the government at the BiH level achieved significant progress regarding the Electoral Law of BiH, which will be finalized during February.

At the meeting, an important step forward was achieved on key issues related to BiH’s European path, the SNSD announced.

Political leaders obliged to continue constructive partnership talks with the aim of reaching an agreement within the deadline.

The host of the meeting was SNSD.

Photo: B. Zdrinja

Source: srna.rs