Protected Labels of Five Traditional Products

The Gacko kajmak /clotted cream/ from “mješina” /sheepskin or goatskin/, Majevica smoked cheese “Zarac,” Semberija cabbage, extra virgin olive oil from Herzegovina, and Herzegovina “Ćupter” /natural gum bonbons/ have received protected product labels.

The decisions regarding the registration of protected labels for these five traditional products were issued by the BiH Food Safety Agency.

The labels were granted to the Association of the Gacko Kajmak Producers /origin label/, the Agricultural Cooperative “Zarac” from Lopare /origin label/, the Farmers’ Association “Semberski Kupus” /geographical origin label/, the Herzegovina Olive Growers and Oil Producers Association /origin label/ and the Company “Ante” from Tepčići /geographical origin label/.

The Agency said that protected products, among other things, belong to food products of a higher price category, influence the creation of identity in both domestic and international markets, and contribute to raising and achieving a consistent quality of food products.

Quality labels have been registered for 20 products in BiH, of which six have been registered with a designation of origin, 11 with a geographical origin designation, and three with a guaranteed traditional specialty designation.

Source: srna.rs