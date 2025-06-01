PSG Crushes Inter to Win First-Ever Champions League Title in Dominant Fashion

The Parisians opened the match much better and already in the 12th minute they crowned their better game with a goal by Achraf Hakimi, who easily finished off a great move by his teammates.

Desire Doue confirmed PSG’s absolute dominance with another goal just eight minutes later to double their lead.

Where they left off in the first half, the Parisians continued in the second. They repeated the excellent and determined play from the first half. They crowned it in the 63rd minute of the match when Doue scored another goal for a convincing and unattainable lead. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the fourth goal for the Parisians ten minutes later.

The “firecracker” in the net of the defeated Inter was due to Senny Mayulu with a goal in the 86th minute of the match.

PSG won their first European championship title, becoming only the second French club to do so after Olympique Marseille, who won the European Cup in the 1992-1993 season, AA writes.