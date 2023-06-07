Putin awards Dodik with Order of Alexander Nevsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Serb leader Milorad Dodik with the Order of Alexander Nevsky.
Dodik was awarded for a “great contribution to the development of cultural-humanitarian ties of the peoples of the Russian Federation and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” and strengthening the partnership with Republika Srpska according to Russian media.
Поносан сам. pic.twitter.com/EYWE1HSIbO
— Милорад Додик (@MiloradDodik) June 6, 2023
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic received the same award in 2019.
Source: thesrpskatimes.com