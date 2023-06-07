Putin awards Dodik with Order of Alexander Nevsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Serb leader Milorad Dodik with the Order of Alexander Nevsky.

Dodik was awarded for a “great contribution to the development of cultural-humanitarian ties of the peoples of the Russian Federation and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” and strengthening the partnership with Republika Srpska according to Russian media.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic received the same award in 2019.

Source: thesrpskatimes.com