This personal gift from the Russian president was delivered after a meeting with Donald Trump, after Russian media filmed a segment about a United States (U.S.) citizen who owns a Soviet Ural motorcycle.

Speaking to the Russian ambassador about his old motorcycle, Warren complained that he has difficulty obtaining spare parts because they were produced in Ukraine.

After being asked by Russian journalists whether resolving the conflict in Ukraine would make it easier for Warren to obtain parts, he replied, “Yes, it will be good.”

The motorcycles of the company Ural have been recognizable for decades because of their durability, but also the sidecar that makes these motorcycles authentic. Although the company was founded in 1941 with the support of the Soviet government, today its headquarters is in Washington, Klix.ba writes.

Photo:Ep