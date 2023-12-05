Putin shortlisted by “Time Magazine” for Person of the Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin is one of the nine candidates shortlisted by the American magazine Time for “Person of the Year” for 2023.

In addition to Putin, Time’s “short list” for person of the year includes Chinese President Xi Jinping and British King Charles III.

Among the candidates are the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, the movie “Barbie”, founder of ChatGPT Sam Altman, former US President Donald Trump’s prosecutors, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, as well as Hollywood screenwriters and actors, who went on strike this year.

Time said Putin continued the war against Ukraine this year and faced a “brief threat” to his power during the Wagner uprising, but, the American magazine said, his influence only grew in the end, as the group of mercenaries retreated when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reached an agreement with them.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, the American magazine announced.

Every year since 1927, Time has chosen a “Person of the Year”, and last year the title was taken by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the “Spirit of Ukraine”.

Time declared Putin the person of the year in 2007.

Source: sarajevotimes.com