Putin won 87.32 percent of the Votes in the presidential Election

Vladimir Putin won 87.32 percent of the votes in the three-day presidential elections in Russia, after 99.75 percent of the ballots were counted, Ela Pamfilova, president of the Russian Central Election Commission, said on Monday.

Pamfilova stated at a press conference in Moscow that Putin received 75.9 million votes in the elections.

She added that 87.1 million people voted in the election, which represents a record turnout of 77.44 percent, surpassing the previous high of 74.66 percent in the 1991 presidential election.

She added that more than 12 million DDoS cyber attacks were carried out on Central Election Commission resources during the three-day voting period.

She pointed out that Putin’s opponent Nikolai Kharitonov, who is supported by the Communist Party of Russia, received 4.3 percent of the vote, while Vladislav Davankov from the New People’s Party received 3.84 percent. The candidate of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, Leonid Slutsky, follows with 3.21 percent of the vote.

On March 21, the Central Election Commission will summarize the results of the presidential elections, AA writes.