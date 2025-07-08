Račić: Participation in Trade Fairs Yields the Best Results for the Economy

The president of the Republika Srpska Chamber of Commerce Goran Račić told SRNA that the Srpska economy has maintained its competitiveness in the Western European market, and emphasized that participation in international trade fairs can bring the greatest benefits for domestic businesses.

Račić said that entrepreneurs from Republika Srpska take part in wine fairs in Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, where the Vukoje Winery from Trebinje has received prestigious awards in London for two consecutive years.

“Our defense industry companies, such as the company TRB from Bratunac, also take part in the most important fairs dedicated to the defense industry, where their products receive high marks and awards,” Račić emphasized.

He added that entrepreneurs from Republika Srpska have for years participated in the International Agricultural Fair in Novi Sad, one of the most renowned in Europe, where they regularly win numerous awards for quality.

According to Račić, businesspeople from Republika Srpska make new contacts at nearly every fair they attend, and these often lead to business activities.

“If we don’t enable our companies to present themselves at these fairs, we can hardly expect breakthroughs or the placement of domestic products on international markets,” he emphasized.

Račić stated that the Republika Srpska Chamber of Commerce is working to provide additional opportunities for presenting domestic products through various forums and business missions, in cooperation with chambers from the region.

“This year, we aim to enable greater placement of domestic products, especially from the food industry, on the Serbian market,” Račić said.

Račić also pointed out the importance of cooperation with the Republika Srpska Government, institutions, and local communities, which is essential for promoting the domestic economy and placing products on foreign markets.