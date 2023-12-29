Radanović: attack on children of Drvar – 65th attack on serbs this year

Head of the Committee protecting Serbs’ rights in the Federation of BiH /FBiH/ Đorđe Radanović says the attack in Bihać on Serb children, young football players from Drvar is the 65th attack on Serbs in FBiH this year and requested punishments for the perpetrators of the incident based on religious and national background.

He states the number of attacks on Serbs in the FBiH is twice more this year than the last.

Radanović told SRNA that the Serb children born after the war bring attacked verbally and physically in Bihać is sad.

He stated that the Committee protecting Serbs’ rights in the Federation of BiH will file criminal charges against the persons who committed crimes of hatred, national and religious bigotry.

“I assume that the Una-Sana Canton MoI did not carry out the procedure according to the law as this is their usual practice, such as the punishments during the marking of Orthodox holidays is the practice in this canton. Carrying Serb flags is then reported. If the police fail to act according to law over the incident where children from Drvar were attacked, they are disciplinary and criminally responsible as they failed to fulfill their duty,” said Radanović.

According to him, the organisers of the indoor soccer tournament in Bihać, as well as the police, should have stopped the tournament to see what happened.

Radanović said that it remains to be seen whether Federal Minister of Interior Ramo Isak will react to this incident.

A team of young football players from Drvar was physically and verbally attacked at a small football tournament in Bihać, the attackers of whom were cursing their “Serb and Chetnik mother”.

Source: srna.rs