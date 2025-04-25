Radnički Kragujevac Reaches Euro Cup Final

The water polo team Radnički from Kragujevac secured a place in the Euro Cup final after defeating Mladost from Zagreb with a decisive 15:8 victory at their home pool.

Radnički will now face Italian club Pro Recco in the final, as they aim for their second European trophy. The upcoming final will mark the fourth European final in Radnički’s history, following their Euro Cup title win in 2013.

In the first leg held in Zagreb, Mladost came out on top with a 13:10 victory, leaving Radnički with a challenging task in the return match. However, under the leadership of head coach Uroš Stevanović, the team delivered a dominant performance to overturn the deficit.

Valiko Dadvani led the scoring for Radnički with four goals, while Radomir Drašović, Nikola Jakšić, Dušan Vemić, and Nikola Murišić each netted two goals. Strahinja Rašović, Nemanja Stanojević, and Boris Vapenski also contributed with one goal each.

Source: srna.rs