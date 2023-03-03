“Radovac” stelas necropolis indicating large medieval settlement

The declaration of the “Radovac” medieval stelas necropolis in the village of Potkom near Berkovići as an immovable cultural heritage asset of great importance is important because it indicates that there was a large and significant medieval settlement in its vicinity, Ljiljana Vrućinić, an archaeologist at the Republika Srpska Institute for the Protection of Cultural, Historical and Natural Heritage, told SRNA.

Vrućinić has said that the medieval necropolis in Berkovići belongs to a group of extremely large ones because it has 244 visible tombstones, and pointed out that decorations were recorded on 23, and inscriptions on two tombstones in the shape of a cross.

The total number of tombstones in the village of Potkom, she said, cannot be considered definitive, since there is a real possibility that there may be more due to the sinking of the terrain.

“The number of tombstones indicates that there was a large and important medieval settlement in the vicinity of the necropolis, that is, that it belonged to a larger community, among whose members there were those of a higher social status,” said Vrućinić.

She pointed out that the necropolis has preserved its originality and authenticity to the greatest extent.

“Coffins dominate among the tombstones, among which 16 tall ones with a monolithic base stand out. Two tall sarcophagi stand out, especially for their monumentality,” she said.

In mid-February, the Republika Srpska Government adopted a decision to declare the “Radovac” medieval stelas necropolis in the village of Potkom near Berkovići as an immovable cultural heritage asset of great importance.

Source: srna.rs

Photo: srna.rs