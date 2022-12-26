“Rajska dolina Lux” Hotel ceremonially opened in Jahorina

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik attended in Jahorina the ceremonial opening of the “Rajska dolina Lux” Hotel.

The President of the Republic of Srpska said that the Government of Srpska has invested more than 250 million BAM in Jahorina and that the Olympic Centre has become the center of development in the region.

“Over a billion convertible marks were invested in investments on the Mount Jahorina, both private and state capital. We want to invest in gondolas towards Pale and Lukavica, which will be of great importance”, said the President Dodik.

The President of Srpska expressed the hope that work on similar facilities will continue not only on this mountain, but throughout the Republic of Srpska.

“Igrišta near Vlasenica is being built, Manjača is also a centre that could attract attention, and today I met with the Mayor of the Municipality of Kalinovik, who wants to build something similar in Zelengora, and we will support it as well”, said the President of the Republic.

The President Dodik added that Jahorina is a regional tourist centre that is positively discussed in the territory of the former Yugoslavia, and that more has been invested in this centre in the last few years than in any similar centre in the region.

“We hereby decided to continue the construction of this centre, and we also owe a great gratitude to the Director of the Republic of Srpska Catering Service, who had no difficulty coming from Banja Luka and solving even the smallest problems”, it was emphasized by the President of Srpska.

The President of the Republic pointed out that the policy of the new and old government is to maintain jobs and make them better, because that is the only way to keep people in the Republic of Srpska.

The President Dodik announced the opening of the reconstructed hotel “Partizan” in Jahorina for the next year.

“We will keep the name because it is a part of the tradition here and we want to preserve that, as we mention the fact that King Aleksandar built his residence here, and later the state institutions that were added to this complex. We want it to be recognisable in this time and we show it, so that Jahorina creates an offer that is inevitable for many people”, it was stated by the President of Srpska.

Source: predsjednikrs.net