Two days before the grand military parade honoring the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism, which will be held on Red Square in Moscow, preparations are nearing completion, reports SRNA’s correspondent from the capital of the Russian Federation.

Grandstands have been set up on Red Square, which is already closed to visitors. From these, many world leaders will watch the parade.

Russians will celebrate Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War on May 9, with the first rehearsals having begun on April 27, when Red Square was closed to visitors.

The orange-and-black ribbon of Saint George is the symbol of Victory Day, and even children wear it on their lapels.

On the streets leading to Red Square, where SRNA’s reporting and filming crew passed today, the hurried installation of symbols and flowers, as well as the tidying up of sidewalks and grassy areas, could be seen.

The Russian military is conducting rehearsals, and to ensure everything is flawless and nothing is left to chance, even the laying of wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, dedicated to the fallen Soviet soldiers of the Great Patriotic War, is being carefully rehearsed.

Source: srna.rs