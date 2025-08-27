Thursday, August 28, 2025
Red Star left without Champions League

Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic/Starsport

Red Star footballers failed to qualify for the Champions League and will play in the Europa League this season.

In the second leg of the qualification playoff, the red and whites tied in Limassol against Pafos (1:1), who advanced to the elite competition thanks to the victory in Belgrade (2:1).

Mirko Ivanić gave the Serbian champions the lead in the 60th minute, but Jajá secured a tie for his team with a miraculous goal in the 89th minute.

In stoppage time, there was a commotion in the tunnel, maybe even a fight, but the referee Michael Oliver calmed things down after discussion with the representatives of the teams.

Vladan Milojević believes that all this was organized at the level of the village league, in order to emphasize at the conference that the result in the qualifications was not a disaster.

The Serbian champion will find out their rivals in the Europa League on Friday at 1:00 p.m., while the draw for the Champions League is on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

 

Source: b92.net

