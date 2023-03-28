Refugees and displaced persons presented with keys to 50 apartments in Banjaluka

In the presence of the highest Republika Srpska officials, refugees and displaced persons were presented today in Banjaluka with keys to 50 apartments in the Banjaluka settlement of Ada, where an apartment building worth BAM 2,975,231 was built as part of the Regional Housing Program.

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik presented apartment keys to families and wished them luck.

In her address at a ceremony, the Serb member and Chairperson of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović expressed her gratitude to donors who, together with Republika Srpska institutions, solved the housing problem of these people and provided them with apartments.

“I am proud that I was able to participate in this project with Dodik and other colleagues for many years,” said Cvijanović and wished luck to the new occupants of the newly constructed building.

The city of Banjaluka provided land and infrastructure connections for the new building, and the contractor was Proda Mont from Doboj.

The ceremony is being attended by the director of the Republika Srpska Secretariat for Displaced Persons and Migration Davor Čordaš and on behalf of the donors Gianluca Vannini the Head of the Operations Section for Social Development, Civil Society and Cross-Border Cooperation of the Delegation of the European Union in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The ceremony in the settlement of Ada is also being attended by the Minister of Human Rights and Refugees in the Council of Ministers Sevlid Hurtić, Vice President of Republika Srpska Davor Pranić, Banjaluka Mayor Draško Stanivuković and the Speaker of the City Assembly Ljubo Ninković.

A residential building with 48 apartments was previously built and occupied in the settlement of Kuljani, in the area of the city of Banjaluka, as well as an apartment building with 50 apartments in the settlement of Ada, and 101 houses.

Source: srna.rs