Regional Countries Showcase Tourism and Gastronomy in Bijeljina

The Bijeljina-Turist International Tourism and Gastronomy Fair gathered 100 exhibitors from countries in the region, who will promote the new tourist season and the best offerings from Republika Srpska, the Federation of BiH, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, and Romania over two days of the fair.

The fair was officially opened by the Assistant Minister of Trade and Tourism of Republika Srpska, Predrag Tešić, who said that Republika Srpska is recording record results and an annual increase in tourist visits and overnight stays by seven to 10 percent.

“We have a record growth in visits and overnight stays of six to seven percent for the first two months of this year, thanks to Jahorina, winter tourism, and government investments in this area,” said Tešić.

Tešić also announced the reactivation of the tourist voucher project in Republika Srpska, through which BAM two million will be distributed to adult citizens of Srpska, and for the first time, BAM 700,000 will be allocated to citizens from the Federation of BiH, countries in the region, and the world, as an incentive for tourism operators.

The Tourism Organization of Bijeljina is the only tourism organization in Republika Srpska that independently organizes and finances the Tourism Fair, said the director of the organization Jasmina Abdulahagić at the opening, emphasizing that the fair is an opportunity to promote national tourism potentials and gastronomic offerings.

For the first time, the tourism potential of Romania, the Caraș-Severin region, located along the border with Serbia, was presented at the fair in Bijeljina.

Nenad Stevanović, a representative at their stand, told SRNA that the region stretches from Timișoara to the Danube and is rich in natural beauties, mountains, lakes, and spas, and has three canyons.

According to him, this region has a strong Serbian and Croatian community, with a Serbian Orthodox Church and monastery, and the tourist focus is on the lakes, where guests swim in the summer and ski in the winter.

