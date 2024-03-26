Remembering Branko Ćopić: 40 years since the death of the great writer marked in Hašani (PHOTO)

Today in Hašani, 40 years since the death of Branko Ćopić, one of the most widely read Serbian writers, was commemorated.

At the writer’s bust in front of the memorial school, wreaths were laid by the Minister of Education and Culture of Republika Srpska, Željka Stojičić, representatives of the Ministry of Trade and Tourism, the municipality of Krupa na Uni, the institution “Bašta sljezove boje” (The Garden of Marshmallow Colors), the Homeland Society “Branko Ćopić,” and the Elementary School “Branko Ćopić.”



Photo: RTRS

Stojičić stated that under the Balkan sky, there was no writer who loved his homeland and people as Branko Ćopić did, and that the Ministry of Education and Culture restored dignity to the figure of Branko Ćopić by building a replica of Ćopić’s birth house and implementing the project “Bašta sljezove boje” (The Garden of Marshmallow Colors).

“It is important that the project is kept alive in the sense that students visit this place and experience the beauty of the region where Ćopić was born in a quality manner,” she said.

The mayor of the municipality of Krupa na Uni, Mladen Kljajić, said that 40 years after Branko Ćopić’s death, the memory of the writer who introduced the world to Hašani through his works is alive in his homeland.

The director of the institution “Bašta sljezove boje,” Blaženka Kenjalo, said that today, 40 years after Ćopić’s death, his spirit and works are being revived.

“Branko Ćopić was not only a writer but also a visionary whose works reflected the spirit of our people, their strength, but also dilemmas and pains. With his stories, poems, and novels, Ćopić guided us through the landscapes of our homeland and the labyrinths of human emotions and experiences,” she stated.

Source: rtrs.tv