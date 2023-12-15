Fire truck robot by Marko Glišić-best innovation (Photo)

Marko Glišić, a first-year student at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Banjaluka, won first place in the competition for the best technological innovation, organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology Development and Higher Education of Srpska.

Glišić, who designed a remote-controlled vehicle for firefighting and special purposes, emphasized that this award is a great incentive for him to continue working on robotic systems, which he started studying two years ago.

“The vehicle is small in size and has a remote control, so it can reach inaccessible places, and it can inspect that area, and it can also be transmitted by drones,” Glišić told reporters after the final of the 17th Competition for the Best Technological Innovation in Srpska in in 2023.

Glišić says that his goal was to make a prototype of a robot vehicle for the fire service that will make their work easier, but also increase their safety.

Suzana Gotovac Atlagić, professor of the Faculty of Science and Mathematics at the University of Banjaluka, stated that the six best innovations were awarded today, and that the first place is awarded with BAM 10,000.

“All the innovations we saw today are valuable, and I would encourage these young innovators of ours to continue developing their ideas,” Atlagić said.

The representative of the Organizational Team of the Competition for the Best Technological Innovation of Serbia Vladimir Nikić noted that the quality of innovations increases year by year.

“We are looking forward to cooperation with Republika Srpska, because this is another bridge between the two countries, when it comes to the exchange of meaning and scientific achievements. I hope that we will gather next year as well,” Nikić said.

Other innovations won awards in the amount of BAM 8,000, 7,000, 5,000, 3,000 and 2,000.

Source: srna.rs

