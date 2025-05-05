Report of the Government of Republika Srpska to the UN Security Council: Republika Srpska Committed to the EU Path

Republika Srpska staunchly supports the Dayton Agreement, including the BiH Constitution as its integral part and merely seeks to restore its constitutional jurisdictions in areas where the BiH Constitution clearly assigns them to the entities, not to the institutions at the BiH level, according to the Republika Srpska’s 33rd Report to the UN Security Council.

The document emphasizes that the authorities of Republika Srpska responded to unlawful attempts to overthrow and imprison the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik by seeking to restore jurisdictions that were taken from Republika Srpska in violation of the BiH Constitution, often through unlawful decisions and pressure exerted by High Representatives.

“The restoration of jurisdictions under the Constitution of BiH does not, in any way, challenge BiH’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, or constitutional order. On the contrary, it affirms and protects the clear provisions of the BiH Constitution,” says Part Five of the Report adopted by the Republika Srpska Government.

It further adds that Republika Srpska expresses its full readiness to engage in sincere dialogue with partners in BiH in order to resolve the crisis triggered by the repressive actions of Christian Schmidt.

Republika Srpska officials believe that the only viable resolution to the current crisis requires the revocation of Mr. Schmidt’s unlawful impositions and the full nullification of their legal consequences and adverse impacts.

“By nullifying Mr. Schmidt’s illegal decrees and the criminal proceedings based on them, the conditions would be created for a meaningful dialogue on resolving all key issues with the aim of re-establishing the country’s sovereignty and functionality, in full compliance with the Constitution of BiH,” says the Report.

It says that Republika Srpska is firmly committed to peace, supports the Dayton Agreement and, indeed, demands that it be respected, adding that, hopefully, BiH’s crisis will be resolved soon with the support of BiH’s partners in the international community.

Source: srna.rs