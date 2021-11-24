Republic of Srpska expecting that the World Bank would continue to provide support

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković spoke yesterday with the World Bank Director for BiH and Montenegro, Christopher Sheldon about several reform projects that are being implemented with the financial support of the World Bank and about those that are currently in the approval phase.

Prime Minister Višković expressed gratitude and satisfaction with regard to the projects implemented so far with the assistance of the World Bank especially regarding significant support to the health sector during the period of coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized that Republic of Srpska was expecting that the World Bank would continue to provide support for a number of already nominated projects, namely for rehabilitation of roads and employment support project, as well as flood protection, water supply and several agricultural projects related to irrigation and forestry.

Mr. Christopher Sheldon conveyed the readiness on the part of the World Bank Office to speed up the procedures related to the approval of these projects, so that the already agreed works could enter the implementation phase as soon as possible.

Source: vladars.net