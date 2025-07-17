Republika Srpska Government: Schmidt’s Unlawful Decision Undermines the Legal Order of Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Republika Srpska Government considers the decision of the unappointed High Representative /Christian Schmidt/, who has allocated funds from excise duties, road tolls, and the BiH Central Bank for financing the election process in BiH and the verdict in the “Vijadukt” case from Portorož, to be unacceptable, saying that this was done outside the applicable legal regulations and constitutes a blatant violation of the constitutional and legal system of BiH.

Republika Srpska calls on all representatives of Srpska in joint institutions, as well as relevant entities in Srpska directly affected by this decision, to initiate legal proceedings to protect their rights as defined by the Constitution and laws, the Srpska Government’s Public Relations Bureau said in a statement.

At its session, the Government noted that by making such a decision, the unappointed High Representative once again grossly violated Annex 10 of the Dayton Peace Agreement and the mandate defining the role of the High Representative as the authority for interpreting the Agreement on the Civil Implementation of the Peace Accord.

The Government accepted the verbal report regarding the decision imposed by Christian Schmidt, by which the Law on Amendments to the Law on Financing the Institutions of BiH was enacted.

“The Government accepted the information, starting from the position expressed by the Republika Srpska National Assembly in its Conclusion that the legal system and legal security of all citizens of Srpska and BiH have been seriously undermined, given the unlawful decisions made by all previous High Representatives, as well as by Schmidt, who was not appointed as High Representative in accordance with Annex 10 of the Dayton Peace Agreement,” the statement reads.

Source: srna.rs