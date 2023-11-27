Republika Srpska is is withdrawing the “Prime Hydration” Product from the Market

The Republic Food Inspection is withdrawing the product “Prime Hydration” from the Republika Srpska market, and in accordance with the Food Law, which stipulates that it is prohibited to sell food enriched with nutrients that is not registered in the appropriate register.

The Inspectorate of Republika Srpska urges traders, if they have not yet been informed about the withdrawal of the product, not to wait for the arrival of the inspector and to independently remove the product.

The control of five samples of the non-alcoholic drink “Prime” showed that the product declaration, which is marked in one of the languages in official use in the Republika Srpska, is not aligned with the current legal regulations and with the original declaration, that is, it does not contain all the necessary information.

It was established that the mentioned product, which is classified as nutrient-enriched food by its composition, was not registered in the Register of nutrient-enriched foods maintained by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Republika Srpska, which is a legal obligation.

Nutrient-enriched food is food to which vitamins, minerals and other substances with a specific nutritional or physiological effect that are not vitamins or minerals are added.

Before placing on the market of the Republika Srpska food for special nutritional needs, nutritional supplements and food enriched with nutrients, each entity in the food business is obliged to submit to the Ministry a request for the entry of food for special nutritional needs, nutritional supplements and food enriched with nutrients in the Register of Food for Special Nutritional Needs, the Register of Dietary Supplements and the Register of Nutrient Fortified Foods.

In the part of the health fitness assessment, the analysis determined that the values of the examined parameters were within the limits of the reference values defined by the valid regulations.

The Inspectorate reminds that checks in sales facilities and during import have established that there is no “Prime Energy” product on the market of Republika Srpska, which was previously banned in Slovenia and Croatia, and which was found to contain L-theanine, which is not allowed in soft drinks, Srna news agency reports.

Source: sarajevotimes.com/srna.rs