Republika Srpska Local Communities to Commemorate Jasenovac Victims with Street Names

The decision of the Government of Republika Srpska, which calls for a street in each local community to be named in honor of the victims of Jasenovac, has already been implemented by the municipality of Istočna Ilidža, while nine other municipalities and cities are currently in the process of adopting such a decision.

As for the cities, Prnjavor is expected to have soon a street dedicated to the victims of Jasenovac, the Ministry of Administration and Local Self-Government of Republika Srpska told SRNA.

“The municipalities currently in the process of implementing the decision are Kozarska Dubica, Trnovo, Oštra Luka, Brod, Bratunac, Modriča, Istočni Mostar, and Kostajnica,” the Ministry specified.

The Ministry also noted that the cities of Bijeljina, Banja Luka, and Prijedor already had streets dedicated to the victims of Jasenovac.

The Government of Republika Srpska adopted the decision on April 10, which calls for a street to be named in every local community in honor of the victims of Jasenovac.

The Donja Gradina Memorial Area preserves the memory of 700,000 victims of the Jasenovac concentration camp and its largest execution site, located in Donja Gradina.

This year, April 22 marked eight decades since the breakout of the last group of Jasenovac camp inmates.