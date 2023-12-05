Republika Srpska: Respect for Sovereignty and Dayton Peace Agreement” international conference on saturday

An international conference entitled “Republika Srpska: Respect for Sovereignty and Dayton Peace Agreement” will be held in the Academy of Sciences and Arts of Republika Srpska in Banjaluka on Saturday, December 9.

Participation in the conference, which is held under the auspices of the Association of Political Scientists of Republika Srpska, was confirmed by several members of the European Parliament and national parliaments, politicians and public figures from Italy, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Spain, Germany, the USA and other countries.

At the beginning of this important meeting, an introductory presentation by the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik is scheduled, after which the conference will have two plenary sessions on the topics: “Preservation and strengthening of the Republika Srpska statehood ” and “Preservation of the Dayton Peace Agreement: a prerequisite for peace”.

Former US diplomat and prominent political analyst James Jatras will speak on the topic “The world in the process of multi-polarization and the future of Republika Srpska”.

The conference will be an expression of support for the legitimate aspirations of Republika Srpska in the world, but also an attempt to articulate concrete strategies of resistance to pressure from Brussels and other sides.

The political affiliations of the foreign participants are diverse, but they all share the view that Republika Srpska justifiably strives to preserve the status and competences guaranteed to it by the 1995 Dayton-Paris Agreement.

The gathering will prove many distinguished personalities, institutions and political forces on both sides of the Atlantic that support Republika Srpska in its firm commitment to survive and to regain the rights and competences that were illegally taken from it during the past 28 years.

The conference will provide significant confirmation that Republika Srpska is neither isolated nor without friends in the Western world, that its resistance to dictates imposed by internationals is completely justified, and that Banjaluka is one of the capitals of an authentic Europe of sovereign nations, Europe embodied by the participants of this gathering.

The conference begins at 11:00 a.m. and is open to the public.

