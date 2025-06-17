Republika Srpska Signs Cooperation Memorandum With UAE’s Al-Matiya Investment Company (PHOTO)

The Republika Srpska Minister for European Integration and International Cooperation Zlatan Klokić signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Republika Srpska Government and the Al-Matiya Investment Company from the United Arab Emirates /UAE/.



The Memorandum entails cooperation in developing business relations and promoting investment opportunities in Republika Srpska to companies from the UAE and other countries doing business there.

Klokić emphasized the importance of signing the Memorandum, which, he said, will enable the organization of joint events to connect companies from Republika Srpska and the UAE.

“During my stay in Dubai, I got the impression that everyone with good intentions who wants to cooperate with companies from the UAE is welcome here,” Klokić said after the signing ceremony.

The signing ceremony was held during the two-day Al-Matiya and Golden Eagles International Business Forum, according to a press release from the Republika Srpska Ministry for European Integration and International Cooperation.

Republika Srpska participated as an honorary guest at the forum, which was attended by over 100 businesspeople and company owners from around the world.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Hasher al Maktoum, from the ruling family of the Dubai Emirates, opened the forum. Klokić also spoke at the opening of the forum, expressing his gratitude for the honor of Republika Srpska’s presence at the event, and presented the incentive conditions for investing and doing business in Republika Srpska.

