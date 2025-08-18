REPUBLIKA SRPSKA WILL GET A NEW GOVERNMENT: Radovan Višković resigned as prime minister!

“In agreement with the President of the Republic, the member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the President of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, we agreed to elect a new Government. I am a child of the SNSD, I am here, I am staying. I am staying on the team, I am here, I will do some other job. Everything I have done so far, I will do from another position. I am the longest-serving Prime Minister of Republika Srpska and I am proud of that,” said Višković.

According to him, the Government he headed in previous years achieved impressive results.

“According to all economic indicators, they achieved impressive results. We managed to overcome economic crises. We were not late with salaries and pensions, as well as social benefits. We increased salaries and benefits when many were reducing them,” Višković said.

He said that he wishes the new Government much success and happiness, and that it surpasses the previous results.

“I wish the new Government a successful work. I will be overjoyed as a member of Republika Srpska for the new Government to surpass the results we have achieved. I am not selfish, I did not come to complain. I wish success to everyone who will hold the position I held in the coming period. I will be close, I will be in responsible positions,” Višković emphasized.

This was Radovan Višković’s second term as the head of the Government of Republika Srpska. Višković served as prime minister for just under seven years.

As the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, announced, Višković will in the future hold the position of director of the Highways of Republika Srpska.